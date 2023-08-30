Americans nationwide will celebrate the significance of the worker this Labor Day weekend with family vacations, cookouts and quiet reflection.
Whatever your plans, here are some things to know:
Traffic
The California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday they will initiate a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
“As Labor Day weekend approaches, marking the traditional end of summer celebrations, many people are gearing up for holiday gatherings and road trips,” CHP wrote in a Wednesday news release. “The CHP, NHP and Arizona DPS are dedicated to ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends."
CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee warned motorists Wednesday that alcohol and drug-impaired driving is a leading cause of traffic deaths and injuries.
"An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger,” Duryee wrote in the news release, adding that during last year’s maximum enforcement, officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI, and issued nearly 5,700 speeding tickets.
Aside from a wind advisory along Interstate 5, Caltrans reported on Wednesday no traffic advisories along its highways.
And 26 roads under county jurisdiction are closed countywide, according to Kern Public Works. Many are closed due to damage incurred by the recent storm, as well as maintenance and the high-speed rail construction.
Safety
As summer holidays go, Labor Day is not usually as busy as Fourth of July, or Memorial Day. That said, the state’s forest service will also staff extra people this weekend in order to be ready for potential forest fires. Unfortunately, more people means more human-caused fires.
“Generally, we bring in additional personnel and equipment for busy weekends like this,” said Justin Gagnon, the district fire management officer for the District 5 Forest Service fire office in Kernville. Campfires below 5,000 feet are allowed only at developed campgrounds, Gagnon said.
Water safety is another issue, Gagnon said. The California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways reminded the public in a news release that children age 13 or under are required by law to wear a life jacket, preferably one certified by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Local events
If you’re staying close to home, there are several events worth checking out, including the return of the Bako Market to the Centennial Plaza in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena, which runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Bakersfield Labor Day 5k Race, which hits the track at 9 a.m. Monday starting at The Park at River Walk (11928 Stockdale Highway); more than 40 live bands as part of Temblor Brewing Co.’s Fest Fest 4 in Southwest Bakersfield; and the Kern River Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, which runs the whole weekend in Kernville, among other events.
Weather
Regardless of where you’re going for Labor Day weekend, you can expect great weather.
“It’s uncommon for this time of year,” said Kris Mattarochia, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford. “Well, maybe not so uncommon since there’s been a lot of uncommon (things) this year.”
After a Thursday and Friday expected to peak in the triple digits, temperatures will ebb from Saturday to Monday between high 70s and 80s in Bakersfield and lower to mid-80s in eastern Kern, though slightly higher digits are expected in the desert areas.
Mattarochia said to expect temperatures in cities such as Delano and McFarland to be 2 to 5 degrees cooler than Bakersfield through the weekend. The heat is expected to rebound into the 90s on Tuesday.
Winds in the Central Valley will stay breezy with higher gusts in eastern Kern up to 40 mph in some areas. Along higher parts of the Sierra Nevada, Mattarochia said, there is a small chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.
“Risk for fires is below normal, especially for east Kern, because of all the rainfall that came with Hilary,” Mattarochia said.
Spray parks
And city of Bakersfield spray parks will close for the season following the end of Labor Day on Monday. Until then, city parks will be in operation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while those operated by the North of the River Recreation and Park District will be open from noon to 4 p.m. or 3 to 7 p.m., depending on the location.
The four Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department pools are open now through Aug. 12 or 13, depending on the site.