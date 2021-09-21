Thieves steal truck filled with irreplaceable personal items

Andrew Murphy answered a call Friday afternoon hoping to hear welcome news about the imminent arrival of movers hired to transport cherished items from his Texas home to his residence in Northern California. Instead, the moving company told him the van, containing family belongings, was gone.
Heirlooms spanning over 100 years were not simply missing — but stolen.
"I just felt gutted," Murphy said. "It’s kind of like the stories you hear about (a) house burning down … except that it’s worse."
The Bakersfield Police Department said the 26-foot white truck was taken at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Roadway Inn and Suites located on 3400 Chester Lane in Bakersfield.
Murphy said every single memento loaded onto the vehicle connected him to moments in his family history.
His relative Mace Moulton, an original forty-niner, kept a diary of every adventure, Murphy said. The accounts unfolded like a true Western novel: wolves cornering him as slept in a hollowed tree; the stabbing of a prostitute; a broken oxen cart, which ruined Moulton’s travels.
Murphy recalls his grandmother’s diaries also profiling her days in Europe post-World War II, helping to rebuild hostels. Diaries from his great-uncle described his experiences of unknowingly stumbling across concentration camps.
His grandfather served in World War II and wrote about getting in trouble with Douglas MacArthur after taking a joyride in MacArthur’s jeep. The grandfather also captured key historical moments by taking pictures after Nagasaki was bombed.
“He was the wisest man I ever knew,” Murphy said.
Even personal items from Murphy’s own life — love letters, gifts from his best friend, recordings from his own record label — were on the truck.
Police found the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield. Thieves left behind a singular bus pass belonging to Murphy’s great-uncle from the irreplaceable trove of precious memories, Murphy said.
Murphy hopes the thieves will refrain from destroying all the personal items connecting him to his ancestors.
"There was a violation," Murphy said. "The saddest part of that is all of the things that mean the most to us — the things that are not of monetary value — they are just going to get dumped in the trash or burned. That’s the stuff we want."
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.