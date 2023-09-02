Safety tips

Stellantis announced three ways Dodge Challenger and Charger owners can keep their cars safe in its 2021 news release.

● The “enhanced security valet mode” uses a four-digit code in the radio to limit engine power output to less than 3 horsepower, preventing fast getaways. The system is available on request at Dodge dealers as a flash software upgrade, free of charge for 2021-model-year Challengers and Chargers with 392-cubic-inch HEMI or supercharged Hellcat HEMI engines.

● A “key programming lockdown” feature prevents thieves from programming new key fobs after breaking into a vehicle. The key programming lockdown is available for Challengers and Chargers from model year 2015 to present with any engine option.

● The “intrusion module” activates vehicle alarm systems if it senses glass breakage or vehicle movement. The Intrusion Module will be available on all 2022 model year Dodge Chargers and Challengers.