PG&E contractors will perform routine gas meter inspections in Kern County this month as part of the utility's ongoing efforts to provide safe and reliable gas service to customers, PG&E said in a news release Monday.
Employees of the contractor, Alisto Engineering, will carry mobile phones in order to record their inspections. They will be wearing a PG&E hat and PG&E safety vest but their shirt will have their contractor logo.
The inspectors will not be in PG&E vehicles but will have a PG&E placard in the windshield. Workers will carry photo identification and fact sheets, which they will present upon request.
The PG&E contractors will not enter your home during these inspections, the release said. Any customer who asks for an ID or badge and still feels uncomfortable should call PG&E's customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E's presence in the community.
Automated calls will go out to customers who have a phone number listed on their PG&E online account.
This work will not affect gas service. In the event a meter cannot be accessed, PG&E will schedule a visit and inspect the meter on a future date, the utility said in the release.
The inspections will conclude in four to six weeks, barring unforeseen delays like inclement weather. Inspections generally will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
