They weren't local, but 13 servicemen were honored and remembered Friday in Bakersfield

None of the 13 servicemen tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, last August appeared to have family connections in Bakersfield.
But when a tenuous connection was found, it was enough.
Basham Funeral Care in east Bakersfield hosted a memorial service Friday morning for U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Riverside County, who was remembered along with 12 other U.S. service members who died in a suicide bomb attack on Aug. 26 at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. At least 169 Afghans also perished in the attack.
"When we saw there was this small connection, we decided we wanted to do something that might bring people together," said Ann Jones, a Basham employee who helped plan Friday's service.
Lopez is the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Capt. Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez. Cpl. Lopez had intended to work with his parents at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office upon his return from active duty.
The sister of John Basham, former owner of Basham Funeral Care, has worked for years with Cpl. Lopez's parents at the sheriff's office. That connection began the process of planning the memorial.
Col. Wes Clare, retired state chaplain for the California National Guard, began the service by reading opening prayers. He recited select Bible passages from Romans, Isaiah, the Gospel of John and many others at the sparsely attended service.
"For we brought nothing into this world, and will certainly carry nothing out," Clare read from Timothy.
When Clare concentrated on the unlucky 13, he held them up in honor and praise.
"Throughout the world, everywhere our soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors have been deployed, when they man a checkpoint, when they stand post, those around them are relieved because they know that these are defenders of innocent lives," said Clare, a combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
"And today we commend the souls, and praise our Lord for the service and the sacrifice of 13 courageous warriors who have given their lives in defense of innocent lives."
Following the service, bagpiper James Carmichael played the "Marine Corps Hymn" before 13 white doves were released into the air above the small gathering. They circled once, twice, three times before disappearing into the city sky.
Eddie Pena, general manager at Basham, said the funeral home was privileged to honor the memory of Cpl. Lopez with the memorial service.
Basham established a website where donations can be made to the Riverside County Deputy Relief Fund in honor of Lopez. For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/HunterLopez.