They said it: The top quotes found in pages of The Californian in 2021

Here are some of the top quotes from in The Californian in 2021.
•••
“No more dilly-dallying.”
— Bob Roth, co-owner of South Gate-based World Oil Corp., speaking at an April 13 gathering at which he said he assured Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh that the company’s long-delayed Bakersfield Commons mixed-use development proposal would soon be built.
•••
“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that we put into this gym. And it’s great because early on in the season we couldn’t guard anybody, and we just won a valley championship with a defensive stop. So, it’s pretty big.”
— Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach, after leading the Eagles to a hard-fought victory over Nipomo to capture their second straight Central Section Division III championship on June 11.
•••
“I’ve had two friends die from COVID. But I will still stand up and say there shouldn’t be a mandate.”
— Michael Spickler, Rosedale Union School District trustee, speaking in favor of a letter sent to Gov. Newsom against mask mandates.
•••
“Everybody is feeling like this is the worst year ever.”
— Mark Luque, superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District.
•••
“If this were Seven Oaks and somebody’s front yard, something would be done.”
— Tom Pavich, a longtime family farmer who was dealing with yet another illegal dumpsite on his farm east of Bakersfield where, instead of hauling trash and junk to the Bena landfill, someone decided to use Pavich’s land as their own personal dumpsite.
•••
“Kern County has been the bad boy of redistricting for the last 20 years.”
— Jesse Garcia, of the Equitable Maps Coalition, on the Kern County Board of Supervisors’ history with drawing district boundaries.
•••
“The change is coming now because there continues to be a focus on racial and social injustice nationwide and in our community. The change is coming now because the name rebel is associated with injustice and confederacy. Change is now because the district and South High administration believe a mascot name change is warranted for the school, staff, students and community.”
— Fuchsia Ward, a South High alumna, former KHSD administrator and chair of the committee that selected the Spartans to replace the Rebel mascot.
•••
“I just killed my friends.”
— Adam Teasdale, according to a witness who spoke with Bakersfield police responding to a single-vehicle accident on New Year’s Eve. The witness said Teasdale, 20, uttered those words as he walked in circles around the horrific crash scene littered with what officers described as multiple nitrous oxide canisters labeled “Whip-It” on the ground and more inside the vehicle.
•••
“We’re trying to get people to take a deep breath.”
— Michael Hulsizer, chief deputy of governmental relations for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a vaccine mandate in schools that still has no details.
•••
“To people up here, $400,000 is a lot of money. But to people in L.A., it don’t mean squat.”
— Anna Stenzel, a Kern River Valley landlord and real estate agent, referring to a trend of people moving to the area from big cities near the coast.
•••
“Those dreams that you have as an athlete, as an individual? They can come true. Look at John. I mean, we've been so blessed with that athletic ability ... God put his arms around us and he guided us.”
— Tim Tarver, on the announcement that his cousin John Tarver, a former NFL running back, would be inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame.
•••
“COVID is like sprinkles. You don’t know what part of your system it’s going to attack.”
— Didra Cantu, the director of quality and risk management at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield.
•••
“It’s not like they skipped the studies — they were done. The vaccine is safe and effective.”
— Joseph Hayes, chief medical officer of Omni Health, referencing explanations given to health care workers when informing them about the vaccine’s effectiveness.
•••
“A lot of people didn’t believe we could pull off an upset. But no one’s upset. We haven’t lost. We don’t plan on it.”
— Chad Martinez, Wasco football coach, after his Tigers stunned Centennial on the road in the Central Section Division II playoffs on Nov. 5 to keep their undefeated season alive.
•••
“Stop this!”
— U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, recounting in an exclusive interview with The Californian what he told former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 during an intense, hourlong phone conversation in which the Bakersfield Republican called on Trump to accept his electoral defeat and move forward with a peaceful transition of power.