Here are some of the top quotes from key stories in 2020:
“This is a very emotional night for me. I feel a little weepy, not in an unhappy way, but not in a happy way. But just deeply moved and I’m thankful to God for giving me this wonderful privilege, wonderful opportunity.”
— Jacquie Sullivan on her last night as a Bakersfield city councilmember after 25 years of service.
"We have fires to the north of us, to the south of us, the east and the west, so the challenge we've had is it doesn't really matter which way the wind is blowing. The smoke continues to come into the San Joaquin Valley."
— Jon Klassen, director of air quality science and planning for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Wildfires throughout the state made Bakersfield's air very smoky in the latter portion of the summer.
"I think actions speak louder than words. Her action of carrying the dog the whole way (home), consoling the dog, taking it to the vet and taking care of the dog afterward, that speaks mountains. We don’t have a criminal situation on our hands. Definitely not something that rises to the level of a felony."
— Bo Koenig, defense attorney for Elaine Rosa, a woman accused of dragging a dog behind a Bird scooter in a 2019 incident. Rosa was ruled to qualify for a diversion program for mental health reasons in October. After being in the program for at least one year without violating its terms, charges against her could be dismissed.
"I’ve wanted to do it and I didn’t. I know it needs to happen."
— South High Principal Connie Grumling on the school potentially changing its mascot from Johnny Rebel, which depicts a Confederate rebel from the Civil War era.
“The worst feeling standing there for nearly three hours and watching my life’s work and dreams vanish in flames, the overwhelming feeling of helplessness, is consuming.”
— Tina Brown, owner of the downtown restaurant Tina Marie’s, which was decimated during a fire this month that took out a downtown block on Chester Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets.
"Just the fact that people actually do that, like they do on TV."
— Former South Los Angeles resident Quincy Jones, referring to his neighbors' warm reception when he and his family moved into a home on a northwest Bakersfield cul-de-sac.
"Millions of cases, small amount of deaths."
— Local physician Dan Erickson, who owns Accelerated Urgent Care, during a news conference in which he downplayed COVID-19, urged reopening and declared the new virus was no more harmful than flu.
“We’re not the thought police. People have the right to think, believe and love.”
— Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez in response to her fellow Board of Supervisors declining to allocate state funds to a grassroots community group to do COVID-19 outreach in minority communities because of Facebook posts on the group’s account that supported efforts to defund the police.
"The more people that are living downtown the more we are able to produce a 24/7 downtown."
— City councilman Andrae Gonzales on new residential apartment complexes coming to downtown Bakersfield, including a proposed one that will overtake the Greyhound bus station on 18th Street.