 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room

When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience.

Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students​​​​ enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.

Coronavirus Cases