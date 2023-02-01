'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room

When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience.
Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.
“They don’t get paid in money,” Overturf said of the culinary arts program students who work at the restaurant. “But they get paid in experience.”
The Renegade Room opened to students, staff and the community on Wednesday for the spring semester.
Each shift serves as a class in the BC culinary arts program. Wednesday’s lunch students are in the advanced class, the majority of them one semester from earning an associate of arts degree.
Overturf earned her AA degree in the spring of 2021 and is scheduled to earn a bachelor of arts degree in culinary arts in the spring at Cal State East Bay.
BC’s lunch is the advanced class because it is the fastest pace and the shift that best prepares the culinary arts students for the “real world,” Overturf said.
Wednesday’s crowd was minimal compared to what is expected in the coming weeks, she said.
The students conducted a soft opening Tuesday night for 50 guests, serving orecchiette pasta made from scratch and pork loin with agrodulce sauce.
“They did an amazing job,” Overturf said of her staff.
On Wednesday’s lunch menu was the Philly steak sandwich or chicken and dumplings. “Bakersfield Basque Night,” on April 20, is among the themed buffet dinners on Thursdays.
The students switch roles throughout the semester, gaining experience as chefs, line cooks, servers and hosts.
The restaurant also serves soups and salad, and desserts.
Eduardo Olivas, a deaf student who has an interpreter with him, signed that his favorite dishes to prepare are desserts and he couldn’t choose a favorite because he loves so many.
“I like the teamwork,” he said through interpreter Nathasha Bailey of being part of the advanced class. “I like working collaboratively with my classmates.”
Alex Gomez, the chair of the Family and Consumer Education department, is in his 22nd year in some capacity at BC. For 13 years, he managed the food service at BC. He’s in his ninth year of teaching at BC and in his second semester as chair.
“During lunch it becomes very fast-paced,” Gomez said. “We want to emulate that part of the industry as much as we can.”
Layla Humphrey, a Bakersfield High graduate who is in her second year at BC, said that when she entered the program, she didn’t know about handling knives or the different ways to prepare meals or all the intricacies of sanitizing.
“When I came here I thought I was going to go into baking,” she said. “But I like cooking and lunch. It’s fast-paced. You’re busy all the time. It’s a good experience.”