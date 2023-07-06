It was the morning of Oct. 26, 1966 and Jim Harlander was serving off the coast of North Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, when a deadly fire erupted.

The smoke and flames raced through five decks, killing 44 men, many of them veteran combat pilots who had flown sorties over Vietnam just a few hours earlier.

