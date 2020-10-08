Mobile testing locations

A federal COVID-19 testing site will be in numerous locations during the next few days. Below are the locations where it can be found. More information about other testing sites can be found at kerncounty.com.

Friday: Heritage Park, 8636 Bernard St.

Monday: Department of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave.

Wednesday: Park Place Senior Apartments, 2250 R St.

The sites operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit doineedacovid19test.com for more information on the federal testing sites.