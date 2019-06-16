The Greenfield Walking Group scored another victory recently when they received a $12,000 grant to make improvements to three parks in south Bakersfield.
The money will be used to put in bike racks, repave crosswalks and make crosswalks safer to Rexland, Greenfield and Stiern parks, all located near each other in south Bakersfield.
“They happen to be near where most of the members live, and over the years we’ve noticed that they’ve needed improvements, like sidewalks or pieces of equipment, and crosswalks that are damaged or faded,” said one of the group’s youth members, Barbara Perez. “Greenfield is the one park that’s nearly empty most of the time. So we’re trying to get people back in.”
While $12,000 might not seem like a lot, especially when compared to the millions of dollars in grants cities and counties receive each year, it is unique for a volunteer organization to receive money to make improvements to public spaces.
And it’s not even the first grant or the biggest that the group has received.
The roughly 50-person organization recently raised $80,000 to construct a new indoor soccer field at Rexland Acres Park, and in 2016, the group procured around $6 million to add sidewalks, storm drains and other major improvements to the street leading to Fairview Elementary School.
The improvements are scheduled to be constructed soon, fulfilling the promise made when the funding was secured.
While the road improvements may be the Greenfield’s biggest success over a 13-year lifespan, its members say the group will seek funding for any problem identified by community members, big or small.
If its members see something worth improving, they don’t wait around for the city to make a change, they go out and make the change themselves.
“I love having them in my ward,” said Bakersfield City Councilmember Chris Parlier. “I wish I had another 10 groups like them.”
Greenfield Walking Group formed after several local mothers exercised in Stiern Park and noticed litter, stray pets and graffiti. The group expanded to include community members and local students, who compose part of the group’s core.
“I know being a part of this group has exposed me to a lot of things that if I wasn’t a part of it I wouldn’t have experienced,” said Jose Pinto, youth coordinator for the group. “I think being involved helped me find my voice, and to become a leader and to learn from the youth, from the adults, and how everything works, how to stay locally engaged and how to ask for things.”
The group maintains a community garden on Jonah Street and will host a color run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 22, starting at Stiern Park, to promote its causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.