When the curtains opened to unveil new instruments donated to the band program at Standard Middle School on Thursday, students joyfully ran onto the stage to see their gift.
“I was most excited that more kids will be able to play (for the school band),” seventh grade band student Jayden Lowry said.
Before The Infamous Stringdusters took the stage at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Thursday night, they helped surprise band students at the school by donating brand new instruments to the music department.
The donation came through the bluegrass band’s partnership with Can’d Aid, a nonprofit based in Colorado. This was part of Can’d Aid’s “Tunes” program, in which they purchase instruments tailored to each school’s needs and also hold music workshops and live performances at underserved schools.
“We identify problems in schools and work to solve them,” said Diana Ralston, Can’d Aid’s executive director. “We try to provide more access to music and music education.”
Can’d Aid will reach out to schools that are identified as “Title I”, which are defined as local educational agencies and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families, according to the U.S. Department of Education. They coordinate with their program ambassadors, such as The Infamous Stringdusters, and try to connect with schools in the towns where they're touring.
The band performed three songs and held a lengthy question and answer session with the 6th-8th grade band students in the school’s multipurpose room. Through their questions, students found many unexpected commonalities with the Grammy award-winning band members and further strengthened the community of music, as band member Jeremy Garrett described it.
“There’s nothing more inspiring than music and I hope the students continue to be inspired,” Garrett said. “There’s a camaraderie when you’re playing music.”
Students realized that many of the successful musicians that stood before them started their music careers with school bands playing some of the same instruments they currently play.
In total, three clarinets, two saxophones, two trombones and one baritone horn were donated to the middle school. Nathanial Mauldin, the school’s band director, said he found the donation “interesting, but in a good way.”
“Seeing a program like Can’d Aid that’s interested in helping the kids is always a good thing,” Mauldin said. “The kids are already asking to rent the instruments.”
Mauldin said prior to Thursday, the limited number of instruments prevented some students from being able to rent them. He also thinks this donation will encourage kids to spread the word to their friends about the additional instruments, increasing band participation.
“We want to inspire kids like we got inspired when we were young. I had a lot of my instruments donated to me (growing up),” Garrett said.
Jaliyah Oats, who is in seventh grade, was excited about the impact this donation will have on the school’s music department.
“I think it’s a good thing that children can play more instruments,” Oats said.
Through their presence and donation, the donors hope current and future students can continue to be inspired into the coming years.
“Having successful professional musicians helps let the kids be inspired. It shows them what’s really possible,” Ralston said.
