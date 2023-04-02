‘The world is watching’ as Cal City murder trial unfolds

Attention has been riveted to a Kern County courtroom since Tuesday’s start of what’s expected to be months of proceedings in probably the most closely watched murder trial all year.
It’s a disturbing case that revolves around two toddlers who disappeared in late 2020 under baffling circumstances. In a rare show of interest that nearly filled the courtroom’s audience seating, local attorneys piled into court to watch opening statements aside numerous family members and others following the trial.
“The world is watching,” Rosanna Wills, the toddlers’ cousin, told The Californian Friday.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has kept a tight lid on details of the allegations against Trezell and Jacqueline West, accused of murdering Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3. Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts each, including two charges of second-degree murder and an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Secrecy surrounding the case may be part of the attraction.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gone to any other (opening statements) but this one,” said defense attorney Mai Shawwa, who’s been practicing law in Kern County for more than a decade. She’s been tuning into the proceedings’ audio stream when she can.
The search for answers about what happened to Orrin and Orson began nearly two years ago in California City, where the Wests reported the brothers missing, garnering interest from people outside Kern County. Family members and supporters told The Californian they feel the road to justice has finally begun.
The trial will not be in session this week but will return April 10. In the meantime, here’s what a summary of events to date, including particulars that didn’t make the paper and other details of note.
WITNESSES
Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith began building his case at the moment the case first caught the public’s eye: Dec. 21, 2020 when the Wests reported Orrin and Orson missing while they played in their California City backyard. Smith called to the witness stand a dispatcher, three California City police officers and two of the Wests’ neighbors to explain what happened that night.
That day, California City police officers confronted Trezell and Jacqueline about facts not adding up — small shoe prints missing from the backyard and no sign in neighbor’s surveillance footage of children escaping the home.
In body-worn camera footage of an interview with Trezell West at his house, the adoptive father said the boys were playing with chalk on a concrete slab in their backyard when he left through a fence to collect firewood. Trezell told officers he came back, went inside the house to check on the fireplace, then stepped outside and noticed the boys missing.
Officers repeatedly told Trezell his story doesn’t add up and said the boys could only have left on foot. They accused him of not caring about his children’s welfare and that he only wanted to prove himself correct, according to the video.
Smith has already presented more than four hours of body-worn camera footage including interviews of the Wests. It’s expected more footage is yet to be played, as another witness will take the stand April 10 to testify about an hour-long video. The court hasn’t addressed what that video will show.
In another interview with Trezell West, recorded at the California City police station, he recalled how Orrin broke his leg under the care of the boy’s biological family member, which led to the baby being taken away. Orrin cried anytime someone left him, displaying signs of separation anxiety, Trezell said.
Defense attorneys focused on details that could point to flaws in California City police officers' investigation.
It wasn’t until Jan. 11, 2021, for instance, that California City police officer Brian Hansen started to investigate sex offenders in the area to determine whether the children were there, his testimony showed.
There was never a complete search of about 40 sex offenders who lived in California City, according to statements elicited by defense attorney Timothy Hennessy.
Hansen testified he went to half a dozen offenders’ houses. Of those six, he said he spoke with three registrants, two people who lived with the offender and one person who didn’t know anyone living at the address who was a sex offender.
In his report, Hansen testified he didn’t note whether the person he spoke with at a sex offender's house was the actual registrant. He also didn’t investigate further after being told there was no sex offender living at one of the addresses.
There were at times heated exchanges during the cross examination between Hansen and an attorney representing Jacqueline West, Alekxia Torres Stallings.
During one such instance, Torres Stallings asked Hansen about items he found while searching the Wests’ California City home. Hansen had testified under direct examination that he could not find any dirty diapers or kids’ sippy cups but instead saw toothbrushes covered in dust, leading him to conclude Orrin and Orson didn’t live in the house.
Hansen had testified he had a 3-year-old at home, and therefore knew what smaller shoe prints looked like. Through this line of questioning, Prosecutor Smith brought out testimony from Hansen to show he was able to discern there were no kids’ shoe prints in the California City backyard — a possible clue to what might have happened to the boys.
But Hansen appeared to fail Torres Stallings’ fatherhood test. She noted there were diapers inside the house, in fact, and they were a size 6.
She asked Hansen whether he knew a diaper’s size doesn’t correlate to age, but weight.
No, he didn’t: Hansen said he doesn’t buy diapers and instead leaves that task to his wife — an answer that produced a look of disbelief in Torres Stallings’ face.
She also elicited testimony that Hansen lacks formal training in analyzing footprints.
There were questions, as well, about Hansen’s experience interviewing children. He testified he had some training in police academy about interviewing children but wasn’t able to say how long it lasted.
Under cross examination, Torres Stallings implied there’s a special method for interviewing children who are witnesses, as distinct from the method for young suspects. But when he interviewed children, Hansen used a method geared toward children suspected of committing a crime, not witnessing one, Torres Stallings asserted.
Hansen said he didn’t recall telling the children he was a police officer, though he was wearing a polo shirt with a California City police badge on it. He also testified he doesn’t remember telling them why he was interviewing them.
The last questions Torres Stallings asked Hansen revolved around him apparently touching Jacqueline West’s thigh as he interviewed her.
When Torres Stallings asked if Hansen touched Jacqueline West’s inner thigh, he responded that he was touching her knee. He testified he didn’t recall if he moved his hand around while touching her.
Hansen testified under redirect examination by prosecutor Smith he was attempting to comfort Jacqueline West when he touched her during the interview because she appeared to be emotional.
OTHER TIDBITS
Often, Smith provided video transcripts to jurors. One such transcript, detailing a two-hour law enforcement interview with Trezell — was so thick that Judge Charles Brehmer called it a phone book.
That elicited laughs from jurors. But soon the two-hour interview was met with yawns, and during some portions, one person leaned his head back while closing his eyes.
Robyn Plantz, now a New Mexico resident, previously lived in California City for 21 years, some of that time on the same block as the Wests. When called to testify, she recalled spending much time outside, where she could see through gaps in her fence into the Wests' backyard.
“There was never, in 21 years, children in that backyard,” Plantz said.
A lighter moment came when Plantz recalled the previous owners of the same California City home. Two factors told Plantz new neighbors had moved in: First, lights went on in the house. Second, she could no longer smell pot from the former owners’ garden wafting to her own house.
“Thank God,” Plantz said of the plants’ removal when the Wests' moved in, prompting a few laughs.
Witnesses’ personalities came through on the stand. One belonged to Jesse Dobbins, a 23-year-old man who lived across the street from the Wests and had some surveillance footage recorded the night the boys went missing.
Dobbins recalled how he opened up his garage and bought pizzas Dec. 21 for about 100 civilian volunteers who gathered in large droves to find the boys.
Dobbins also testified about opening up his home for women to use the restroom. But for the men, bushes were enough, he said, followed by snickering.
To be sure, the case prompted many California City residents to start searching the area for the boys. But there was a negative side even to that.
Dobbins testified how some combed through his trash, entered his backyard and tried to break into his house. People somehow got his grandmother’s number and called her about this case, he testified, much to his irritation. He ended up blocking many numbers on his new phone.
REACTIONS
Defense attorney Phillip Gillet has learned in 20 years of practicing law that there’s always something new to learn, which is one reason why he said he decided to attend Tuesday’s opening statements. It gave him an opportunity to see how each lawyer approaches evidence and questions.
The case has several interesting elements, he observed. There's circumstantial evidence because neither of the boys’ bodies has been found, he said, adding that the defense will have a hard time getting jurors to separate their emotions from the hard evidence.
“It was emotional, to me,” Gillet said of the opening, noting he’s normally stoic.
Defense attorney Shawwa said she attended the opening statements because of the case’s secretive nature. Normally, a defense attorney will seek a gag order on a case to avoid tainting Kern’s relatively small jury pool and enable the client to get a fair, unbiased trial, she said. But in this case, she pointed out, it was the prosecution that asked for a gag order after seeking charges through the discreet channel of a grand jury.
Wills, the toddlers’ cousin, said she has found information relayed in court to be very disturbing at times.
That comment stems from the defense’s identification of numerous apparent oversights by California City police, coupled with Wills seeing what she called “red flags” in interview footage of Trezell West. She said it’s basic police skills to be thorough about reporting and recording where an officer goes.
“The defense was tearing Officer Hansen up,” Wills added.
Wills added that she took issue with California City police officers responding to several questions from the defense by saying they didn’t know or didn’t recall.
“How can you not recall?” Wills asked. “This is not a game.”
Keisha Stevenson, who’s been attending the trial and searching for the boys since they went missing, said more investigation should have been done with regard to any nearby sex offenders.
But Wills noted more investigation has taken place than what has been divulged so far. Both said they hope the Bakersfield Police Department detective who took over the investigation from California City police was more thorough.
The supporters also prayed the boys’ bodies can be produced. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a March press conference the boys’ bodies haven’t been found.
“Classic and Cincere deserve that much,” Stevenson said, referring to Orrin and Orson Wests’ biological names. She added their bodies would provide much needed closure.
It was heartbreaking to hear the Wests’ other children will testify about Orrin and Orson dying, they said. Smith said during his opening statements one of the other children told a forensic interviewer how Orrin’s color changed before he started vomiting one night, which may have preceded his death. The same boy also allegedly told investigators there was a thud in Orson’s room one night and that Orson was never seen again.
“That’s the one that’s really gonna hurt the most,” Wills said.