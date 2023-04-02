 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘The world is watching’ as Cal City murder trial unfolds

Attention has been riveted to a Kern County courtroom since Tuesday’s start of what’s expected to be months of proceedings in probably the most closely watched murder trial all year.

It’s a disturbing case that revolves around two toddlers who disappeared in late 2020 under baffling circumstances. In a rare show of interest that nearly filled the courtroom’s audience seating, local attorneys piled into court to watch opening statements aside numerous family members and others following the trial.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases