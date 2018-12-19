The Wonderful Company announced on Wednesday that it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour for its full-time California employees as of Jan. 1.
The change will give more than 2,000 employees a 36 percent jump in pay, as the company currently pays a minimum wage of $11 an hour. The company said the increase marks an $80 million investment in its workers across all of its divisions and is the largest wage increase in company history.
“This substantial investment in our workers will have an immediate and meaningful impact on their lives,” Co-Owner Lynda Resnick said. “In addition to providing our Central Valley employees and their families free health care and education, we are now able to help them achieve a significantly improved standard of living.”
The move comes as the state is pushing to require all large employers to offer a $15-per-hour minimum wage. That is expected to happen within the next few years.
The Wonderful Company is a global agriculture business that has several operations in Kern County, including Wonderful Citrus in Delano and Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds in Lost Hills.
The company said employees are being notified of the pay increase today.
Wonderful , Amazon is setting the ground rules , Raise your wages out they all will go to Amazon , Love it , Don’t like that we have to pay them 3 million for it to happen
