The Wonderful Co., one of Kern's largest growers of fruit and nuts, announced Monday it will soon market naturally seedless lemons originating in Australia.
A survey conducted by the Los Angeles-based company found 83 percent of consumers were willing to pay extra for a seedless lemon, most of them because of the convenience.
Wonderful owns exclusive rights to the fruit in North America. It plans to launch the marketing campaign this fall.
