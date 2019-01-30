The Wonderful Co. have awarded $600,000 this year to many organizations across the Central Valley as part of its Wonderful Community Grants program.
The grants will fund projects and programs that will help meet the needs of the communities in the Valley.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern received the most funding with $80,000 to provide free monthly produce distributions in Wasco, Delano and McFarland. The Bakersfield Art Foundation also received around $58,000 to hold free art enrichment programs at the libraries.
The Reedley Community Hospital also received around $34,000 to provide free monthly mammograms and follow-up referrals for Wasco, Delano and McFarland.
The other grant recipients are the Wasco branch of the Kern County Library, Healthy Smiles, Girl Scouts of Central California South, the Arts Council of Kern, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and the City of Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.