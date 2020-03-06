The endowment of The Women's and Girls' Fund at Kern Community Foundation has reached a milestone, growing from $1.4 million to more than $2 million in less than a year, according to a news release from Kern Community Foundation.
The foundation reached the goal with a matchmaking gift challenge from former Bakersfield resident and fund founder Judi McCarthy, according to the release.
McCarthy pledged a two-for-one matching grant up to $400,000, adding $600,000 to the account that funds competitive grants, the foundation said. Donations large and small made up the $200,000 that was donated.
“It’s philanthropy multiplied!” said Kay Pitts, Vision Committee Chair for The Women’s and Girls’ Fund, echoing the name that was given to the campaign. “With the match pledge completed, the endowment surpasses $2 million, thereby generating larger, more impactful grants to nonprofits serving local women and girls."
Additionally, Temblor Brewing Company will host the Helping Craft Strong Women fundraiser Saturday and Sunday to benefit the foundation and honor International Women's Day, which is Sunday, according to the release.
The fundraiser will take place at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. A portion of food and beverage sales will be donated to The Women's and Girls' Fund to help support local women and girls through mentoring and grant making, according to the release.
