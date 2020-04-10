No one knows for sure how many people in Bakersfield and throughout Kern County admired and loved Bob Otto.
But the number is huge.
When he died last month at the age of 98, it would have been reasonable to assume that the funeral of the local combat veteran, retired educator and volunteer who played taps at the graveside of thousands of his fellow veterans would be attended by several hundred of his friends and admirers.
"At Bakersfield National Cemetery, where my dad will be buried, you cannot have more than 10 people attend a funeral service," said Otto's son, John.
And even that small accommodation to families has recently been eliminated at some cemeteries, said David Mish, a partner and funeral director at Mission Family Mortuary in Bakersfield.
"The National Cemetery will allow direct burial only," he said. "They will allow the family to witness the burial from afar."
And that policy is spreading to private cemeteries as well.
Shutdown and social distancing orders borne out of fears of spreading the coronavirus have not only affected nearly every aspect of our lives among the living, they have impacted our deaths as well.
For the Otto family and scores of other families who have lost loved ones in recent weeks, the adjustment has been difficult, even painful. John Otto had expected to bury his father alongside John's late mother, Etta, at the National Cemetery, a cemetery for veterans and their spouses nestled in the oak-dotted hills east of Bakersfield.
But he wasn't willing to hold a 10-person funeral for his father, whose inspiring life of selfless service might well have drawn 1,000 mourners in the days before COVID-19.
"I'm still in a holding pattern," Otto said. "All I can do is wait and remain patient."
But it's difficult. The grieving process itself has been interrupted, he said. The simple yet necessary process of grief has somehow been overshadowed by the need to navigate a new and unprecedented path.
"The new rules are quite difficult for a family to take in," said Mish, whose funeral service is handling arrangements for the Otto family.
"When this (shutdown) is all clear, we're going to go up and have a full-blown service," he said.
John Otto hopes that will happen in May.
"We want to have a full service," he said. "We want to honor the life of my father."
Kenny Mount, managing partner at Mission, said, for the time being, they're not allowing families inside the mortuary's offices. Arrangements are made over the phone, and when signatures are required on paperwork, the client remains in their car and the signature is provided at curbside.
"We're trying to maintain a very clean environment here," Mount said. "If we get sick at work, it will shut us down."
At Greenlawn Funeral Homes, webcasting of chapel services is being provided at no cost to families. This allows family members and friends who choose to stay home access to the service while maintaining quarantine.
Anyone experiencing symptoms must remain home.
Telling a grieving family member that a traditional service is not available is difficult for funeral directors, for whom empathy is a necessary trait.
"It's the hardest thing ever," Mount said.
When he sees family members huddling together, seeking the physical comfort of hugs and close words, he doesn't intervene.
"We can't control that," he said. "I'm not going to say, 'No, your spouse can't hold you.'"
The partners are talking about what happens if this shutdown continues, Mount said. With area residents losing jobs, they may have to rethink pricing, payment schedules, even consider some donation of services.
And how can they allow people to show human kindness, while at the same time protecting them from illness?
"The way we as human beings try to make sense of this (loss) is gathering people around us, people supporting us," Mish said. "When you cannot get to that support, as a funeral director, it's very frustrating to me."
"Families need to be able to take the time to heal, and they're not able to do that."
It's a risk to the emotional health of those who are experiencing loss, he said.
"The hugging, the touching, the stories ... it's all part of the process."
And to lose that is to lose part of what makes us human.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.