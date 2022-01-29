The ultimate Valentine's Day party

Valentine’s Day runs the gamut of emotions when February rolls around.
Everything from indifference to excitement fills up within people, either causing them to feverishly plan or pretend like Feb. 14 is a normal day.
Whatever one feels, Feb. 14 is still a day where red hearts and candy will be all around. Why not make it a fun day, with anyone you love?
The Californian talked with event planners and chefs to piece together the ultimate Valentine’s Day.
ROMANTIC VALENTINE’S DAY
Nothing is more important on this day than setting the right mood for your evening with your partner.
A hearty meal and music are all the perfect ways to create the right ambiance.
First, the playlist. The music should begin with something more fast tempo and fade into something smooth and mellow. Of course, there are several playlists on YouTube or Spotify one could use to ensure a romantic atmosphere. Creating something that is a little more personal can be meaningful for a significant other.
The setting must also provide comfort, said Brooke Copeland, a senior event producer with Fairy Godmother Events. Toss some throw blankets and fun pillows to create an inviting place to sit, dine and talk on the couch.
Setting the mood is important no matter who you decide to hang out with. The first step can be taken by lighting candles, Copeland said.
White candles can create a romantic atmosphere. However, illuminated multi-colored candles can also help ignite the romance. Red, pink or black candles can turn a dinner into a more intimate affair, she added.
There is nothing more romantic than sharing a meal with your loved one.
Michele Well, owner of Wine Me Up, said people have a variety of preferences when it comes to their wine.
White wines, such as a Sauvignon Blanc or a Chardonnay, can go with seafood, such as crab or lobster. A cabernet Sauvignon will be deliciously paired with pasta and meat, Well said.
Richard Yoshimura, the chef at The Kitchen, offered a recipe for a mini potato gratin. Peel two pounds of russet potatoes and thinly slice them. Combine four cloves of garlic, 1 ½ cup of heavy cream, one teaspoon of thyme, one teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of black pepper, and then heat the mixture over a medium flame.
Pour the mixture over the potatoes, and then combine thoroughly. Butter a muffin tin, and put potatoes at the bottom. Sprinkle a mixture of Parmesan and any other cheese of your choice. Place a potato slice over the cheese, and layer with more cheese on top.
Keep layering until the tin is filled, and pour some remaining mixture over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until a knife can pierce through with no resistance.
The recipe is “elegant, accessible and time-efficient,” Yoshimura said in an email. The couple can prepare the meal together, which makes it more enjoyable, he added.
GALENTINE’S DAY
The same rules apply at this party too — music and food are paramount.
However, the music can be upbeat and does not strictly have to be romantic. Create a playlist full of pop music!
By adding the “little details,” Copeland said, party-goers will understand the importance of this holiday. Though people may not remember these details, the event will become special because thought went into each step, she added.
Hosts can add rose-scented soap or a hand-towel with a Valentine’s Day design to make people feel at home, Copeland said. Everyone can wear matching pajamas too, she added, which adds to the fun theme of the party.
If you are hanging out with friends, invite them to bring their own bottle of wine to share, Well said. Those drinks will pair well with cheese, meats, chocolate and fruit. A fun activity can be to build a charcuterie board together, and then sample the drinks, Well said.
“(Wine) brings people together,” Well said. “Wine is so versatile that you could do a wine tasting, that it wouldn't be too much on the person that traditionally doesn't drink wine.”
Yoshimura said communal meals can also create fond memories with your friends. Having a taco bar or chili is a great way to foster those relationships, he said. People can bring onions, sour cream, cheddar cheese and other favorite toppings.
This year, Valentine’s Day is on a Monday. Getting off from a busy day at work can halt the romance. Still, any small nods to commemorate the holiday can be celebrated. Getting a heart-shaped pizza from Papa John’s and other desserts can add some glamour.
Jeran McConnel, founder of the lifestyle blog Oleander + Palm, recommended the following recipe for heart-shaped cakes, said to be delicious and also reminiscent of the holiday’s theme. Add 1 cup of butter to 1 cup of water, and then heat until the butter is melted. In a separate bowl, combine two cups of sugar, two cups of flour, ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ cup of Ghirardelli cocoa.
In a small dish, mix together one teaspoon of baking soda in ½ cup of buttermilk. Beat in two eggs as well. Add the butter mixture into the buttermilk, and then this concoction into the dry ingredients. Mix until there are no lumps.
Pour the batter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the cake cool, and then cut out the cake with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.
Mix ¼ cup of heavy whipping cream into a small pot and heat on the stove until it simmers. Break dark chocolate into small pieces and add into the cream until the chocolate melts.
Create a strawberry puree blending six strawberries. Beat ½ cup of room temperature butter, and then add in two cups of powdered sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and the two tablespoon of strawberry puree.
Pipe the outside edge with the strawberry buttercream and ladle in chocolate ganache into the middle of the cake. Place the second heart on top and complete the same process.