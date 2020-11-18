The Rotary Foundation has donated $6,240 to the Kern Food Bank to help alleviate the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds will be used to purchase food for those in need and it will be delivered by Community Action Partnership of Kern.
This donation is in addition to a $9,036 donation earlier this year from the foundation and Rotary District 5240 Charitable Foundation for Kern County, according to a news release from the group.
To learn more about CAPK or to donate, visit www.capk.org/programs/food-bank/.