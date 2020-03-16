The mood has been subdued in some businesses in downtown Bakersfield, and it wasn't just due to rainy days and Mondays.
"Over the past week or so, we've been down," Kelsey Sill, manager of Dagny's Coffee, said Monday as rain poured outside.
"Mondays are usually busy," she said, "but today we're at about 30 percent of where we usually are."
Calls from government agencies and health services for individuals to self-quarantine and for some businesses to reduce their interaction with the public or even close temporarily is having an effect of many of Bakersfield's small businesses.
But the effect has been mixed, with some places reporting still-healthy customer support, while others say they are scrambling to get through a difficult downturn.
"Saturday was buck-wild in here," said Jessica Lessaos, a barber at All American Barber Shoppe on F Street.
And while Monday was a bit slow, Lessaos and fellow hair-cutter Hugo Gonzalez didn't attribute it to the coronavirus.
"We had walk-ins all day Saturday, and that's not even counting our regular appointments."
The barbers said they've always paid close attention to hygiene and cleanliness, but they're doubling down, wiping down barber chairs between customers and taking steps to disinfect floors and surfaces.
"There are people out there with no common sense," Lessaos said. "But most people are being pretty responsible."
Meanwhile on 18th Street, the popular tasting room for Tlo Winery has closed its doors to on-premise tasting, temporarily. In an announcement on the winery's Facebook page, the Zaninovich Family said the state of California has issued operational restrictions on certain businesses, including wineries.
"The health and safety of our customers, employees and the local community is always our priority, so as a result, we have decided to temporarily halt all standard business practices," the family said.
Customers can still place orders over the phone or online through the winery's website or via email.
Around the corner, employees at Emporium Western Store said they're seeing a noticeable slump in sales.
At Prime Time BBQ, the news is mixed, with the lunch counter recording sporadic sales while the meat counter is flying high as customers are relying more on Prime Time as supermarket meat sections get picked over by panic buyers.
"On Friday, Saturday and today, the meat counter has just been going crazy," said Luis Morales, owner of Prime Time BBQ.
"This has actually benefited us as a small business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.