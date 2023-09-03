As the issue of homelessness continues to evolve across California, local governments and organizations are anxious to find new ways of helping people establish the next steps in their lives.
Aside from the basics — beds, clothes and a hot meal — people need goals to establish stability and reintegrate into regular society.
“I personally believe it’s not just about a meal, or a shelter, or a piece of clothing,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director at The Mission at Kern County. “It’s really engaging people to get them out of an environment and live your very best.”
Even with three shelters opened between 2020 and 2021, many advocates acknowledge there are still not enough services available to accommodate the homeless population in Kern County.
Next month, The Mission at Kern County will open its newly renovated Day Center.
It will offer established case management offices, where their many partners — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Flood Ministries, Clinica Sierra Vista — can “provide a comprehensive space” to offer people a strategy to reenter the workforce, stable housing and good health.
“It may be for people who are going through a crisis, who may need shelter or may need to be referred to (Kern) behavioral health, for veterans, anything medical,” Baldovinos said.
He cited the 22% rise in homelessness accounted for in the 2023 Point-in-Time count, which tracks the county’s unhoused and unsheltered populations.
While the building is still under construction, Baldovinos said its function will be similar to the recent expansion of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, which included office space for case management.
The new center was funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding budgeted by the city of Bakersfield.
“The city is super proud to support the work that has been done by our friends at The Mission,” said Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager. “There is a lot of exciting services and programming that they’re going to be able to provide out of the day center, which the city was proud to fund.”
While not exactly the same, the new day center will serve many purposes. It will continue to be a walk-in site, where people can relax. It will continue to be a cooling center in the summer and a warm refuge in the winter.
“But what I’m most excited about is having a space for case management,” Baldovinos said. “When a person comes off the street, they come from some really bad spots. Having somebody to (speak with) to help them navigate what they’re going through… having a space dedicated to those individuals is key.”
The old center did offer some case management, but it was spread across several buildings, changed frequently, and never dedicated office space to a particular demographic.
“If I’m coming from off the streets, I’d want that privacy to really hone in on what they need and what trauma they’ve been through,” Baldovinos said.
Additionally, the center hopes to offer literacy training and other programs, free of charge, to its guests.
“I think it will really contribute to the campus there at The Mission,” Valdez said.
The new center will be unveiled with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Oct. 4.