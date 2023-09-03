20190323-bc-oldtownkern (copy)

The entrance to The Mission at Kern County promises "Love in Action"; the iconic pole-top neon sign pictured behind it assures homeless guests that "Jesus Saves."

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

As the issue of homelessness continues to evolve across California, local governments and organizations are anxious to find new ways of helping people establish the next steps in their lives.

Aside from the basics — beds, clothes and a hot meal — people need goals to establish stability and reintegrate into regular society.