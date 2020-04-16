The Mission at Kern County will get a needed boost from Foster Farms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foster Farms announced that it will donate 400,000 servings of poultry to community hunger relief organizations throughout the state and The Mission at Kern will be one of the beneficiaries.
The announcement comes on the heels of last week, when Foster Farms donated 2 million servings of protein to food banks and community organizations throughout the West Coast, Louisiana and Alabama, according to a news release from the company.
“In all of the years I have worked on the front lines supporting those in need, I have never seen such a steep spike in demand,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County. “Foster Farms’ donation comes at a critical time when our protein supply is low, and need has skyrocketed. We are grateful for their generous support in helping put food on the table for so many.”
