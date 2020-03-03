The Mission at Kern County is continuing to monitor and take precautions regarding the coronavirus in its facility, according to a news release from the organization.
According to the release, Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos and Program Director Steve Peterson attended a coronavirus preparation discussion Tuesday with the Kern County Public Health Department, where they discussed reducing the risks of onset and transmission of the virus.
The Mission will also continue cleaning and disinfecting its shelter on a daily basis, according to the release. It added that hand sanitizing stations will be installed along with signage reminding people to wash their hands.
While The Mission said there were no signs of the virus in its facility, it will “continue to provide sanitary living conditions to the homeless population and will make every effort to follow the guidelines The Department of Public Health recommends.”
