The Mission at Kern hosts hundreds for Christmas Eve meal, toy giveaway

Between the breakfast, lunch and dinner served each day to hundreds of visitors, The Mission at Kern County estimates it will serve about 15,000 meals in December alone.
But the food shared from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Eve had special meaning for the guests, staff and volunteers who made it happen.
In addition to music, Santa Claus and, of course, toys for some very grateful children, the nonprofit once again welcomed hundreds through its doors Friday for a celebration of Christmas with those less fortunate and those who wished to help.
“It is our wish that those who enter our gates feel like they are part of our family,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director for The Mission at Kern County. “All are welcome!”
The meals were made possible by monetary donations the nonprofit receives throughout the year, as well as holiday gifts from its community partners, fundraising activities and its "adopt-a-meal" program, organizers said.
Those who would like to volunteer or support The Mission at Kern County, can visit thebrm.org for more information.