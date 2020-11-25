The Mission at Kern County will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to guests at The Mission and residents of the surrounding Old Town Kern community.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday under a large tent inside The Mission's gates at 821 E. 21st St., with tables spread apart for social distancing and other COVID-19 protocol in place.
“Because of COVID-19, the holidays are proving to be a very difficult time to serve those who are hungry and homeless. Many are separated from family and have nowhere to go and others just need a warm meal,” Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos said in a news release. “Providing hope and a hot meal on Thanksgiving can make a big difference, not only to those we serve daily, but to many others living in our community.”