The Mission at Kern County has announced one of its emergency shelter guests has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The homeless shelter said it received the news Monday and immediately took the individual to a hospital for medical attention. According to a news release sent out by the shelter, the hospital has released the man to the Kern County Fairgrounds, where isolation units have been set up for homeless individuals positive for COVID-19, but who no longer require medical care.
“We knew this was a possibility, and even a likelihood, as the virus became more and more widespread throughout our county and city,” Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of the Mission, said in the release. “Thankfully, we have been implementing numerous practices and policies to keep our campus, our guests, and our staff as safe as possible, including frequent sterilization of all facilities, wearing of masks, new meal protocols, virtual support services, and much more.”
The Mission said it would require all people in its residential programs to remain on its property at all times to limit possible contact between guests, staff and the surrounding neighborhoods. The organization said that it hoped the quarantine of the campus would limit the spread outside of the shelter.
The Mission has also undertaken internal controls to limit the spread within different groups inside the campus.
