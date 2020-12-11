The Mission at Kern County has received a $37,500 grant thanks to support from Valley Republic Bank.
The grant will be used to furnish the Lonnie Health Center, which will provide shelter to 40 men starting in January. It will also help to purchase a van to bring residents to programs in the community, according to a release from the bank.
Valley Republic Bank partnered with FHLBank of San Francisco, which has a grant program called Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD). Valley Republic worked with The Mission to create a business plan and submit an application for the grant on their behalf. The company will continue working as an intermediary until the project is completed.
“Our sincere thanks to the Board of Directors at FHLBank San Francisco for recognizing the Helping the Neighbors in Need program for The Mission at Kern County," said Geraud Smith, President/CEO at Valley Republic Bank, in a statement. "The grant secured will make a lasting impact in our community especially during these unprecedented times."