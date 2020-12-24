They came in many different sizes and shapes, with varying circumstances and degrees of distress, but the more than 500 people that descended upon The Mission at Kern County had one thing in common Thursday — the need for a warm meal and a bit of holiday cheer.
And just as it did when it opened its doors in 1952, The Mission delivered.
“This is Christmas and we’re in the midst of a pandemic and still celebrating Christmas,” said Carlos Baldovinos, the executive director of The Mission at Kern County the past 10 years. “You take a look around and there’s still a great need in our community. There’s still food insecurity. There’s still people that need help. But even with the pandemic, we’re moving forward and celebrating Christmas with all the social distancing things in place.”
The Mission provided a hot lunch, served under a large tent as part of social distancing guidelines, shuffling visitors through four staging areas in an effort to keep everyone safe. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Assemblyman Vince Fong were among the volunteers on the serving line.
At the same time, the event had all the necessities of any holiday gathering. A singer belted out Christmas carols from a small stage. Santa even paid a visit, albeit dressed in a fire suit, courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department, and everyone that participated received a Christmas gift.
“It’s obviously been a difficult year, with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baldovinos said. “As the country faces more shutdowns caused by COVID-19, there are many individuals who are in need of a warm meal ... especially at Christmas.”
Carrissa Jaquez understands that need. She arrived at The Mission nearly two years ago. A mother of five, the 29-year-old was addicted to methamphetamine and living in a house with a collapsing roof. Thanks to The Mission’s services, she has now progressed through a treatment program and now works as part of The Mission’s staff. She also recently got her driver’s license and a new car.
“The Mission provided me with healing, helping me with my children ... just a love and supporting staff,” Jaquez said. “My turning point was six months into the program when I realized that I needed to be here.”
At Thursday’s event, she was directing traffic for the visitors, answering calls on her hand-held radio and providing general assistance wherever she could. It was all a bit surreal for Jaquez, who was the one who needed the same type of help not too long ago.
“I’m giving back to someone that I was once in their shoes,” Jaquez said. “It’s just very eye-opening that people do love and care, and are willing to help you in any situation and any part of your life.”
Wesley Powell is still a work in progress since arriving at The Mission in February. He was also addicted to meth, but followed the path of his sister, Stephanie Grayson, who turned her life around at The Mission six years ago. She is now on The Mission’s staff.
Upon arriving at The Mission, Powell, 31, was enrolled in the facility’s Christian Discipleship Program, a 12-month addiction treatment curriculum. He's several months into that program while at the same time receiving job training and working toward a degree as part of Bakersfield College’s Project Hire-Up.
“Before I came here, I was just lost,” said Powell, a native of Johannesburg, a small mining town in the Kern County mountains. “I mean I had a job, but I had a drug problem, too. And I needed a change. And I knew it. I just didn’t know how to do it.
“The Mission helped me get away from the people that I was around. And they helped me get around people that are more like-minded. And they helped me get closer to God. They’re helping me with schooling, job training and learning to be humble, honest, a servant and teachable.”
Hosting the Christmas Eve event is an extension of The Mission’s mission, Baldovinos said, something he hopes inspires people that have fallen on difficult times.
“There’s hope,” Baldovinos said. “We’re finding right now that there are a lot of people that are hopeless, but there is hope. Just hang tight, we’re together. The Mission is here to help with the needs that the community may have. I know it’s a very hard season for all of us. But we just have to keep our heads up and move forward.”