The Mission at Kern County invites anyone in need of a warm meal this Christmas to its annual Christmas Eve meal on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals are possible because of donations and food drives from the community, according to a news release from The Mission.
The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie. It will be served outside in a 120-foot tent on tables spread apart for health and safety considerations. Recommended CDC guidelines will be followed, PPE will be handed out and temperatures checked, the news release stated.
"Because of COVID-19, the holidays are proving to be a very difficult time to serve those who are hungry and homeless. Many are separated from family and have nowhere to go, and others just need a warm meal," The Mission's Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos said. "Providing hope and a hot meal on Christmas Eve can make a big difference, not only to those we serve daily, but to many others living in our community."