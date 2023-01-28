The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center

The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center.
The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center.
The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
The city of Bakersfield earmarked $800,000 for this project from money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 305,161
Deaths: 2,605
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 297,619
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.37
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.16
Updated: 1/19/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.