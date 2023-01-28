 Skip to main content
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center

327409063_3423488171238367_8762093349314879103_n.jpg

Staff from the city of Bakersfield and the Mission at Kern County break ground Friday for the nonprofit’s new facility.

 Courtesy of the city of Bakersfield

The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center.

The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms. 

