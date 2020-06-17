Marvin Fuller was surrounded by good spirits Wednesday morning.
Fuller had been voluntarily handing out boxes of food since 8 a.m. Waiting on a long line of cars, once each vehicle finally received its box, the passengers couldn't help but show appreciation.
"It takes about 45 minutes to come in and get a box of food," Fuller said. "These people are in need."
On Tuesday, The Mission at Kern County served as a distribution point in Bakersfield for handing boxes of food to members of the community. Last week, 1,200 boxes were given to individual families and another 2,000 to local agencies. The Mission at Kern County is now on its third week of food distribution.
The Mission at Kern received 3,700 boxes filled with food. With each week the social services organization sees more and more faces coming to line up, said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission.
According to a news release from the organization, with rising unemployment numbers locally has come a rise in food insecurity.
"People started lining up at 6 a.m.," Baldovinos said. "When I talk to them — these are people who've never been through a food line before. It's humbling."
The effort is possible because of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
On April 17, the department announced the program to help farmers, ranchers and consumers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 8, about $1.2 billion in contracts to supply meat, produce and dairy to food banks, nonprofit and faith-based organizations was approved by the USDA. According to the USDA website, the program will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy products, $258 million in meat and $175 million in combination boxes with a mixture of the three.
There are talks to extend the program into July and August, Baldovinos said.
"Even in the midst of coronavirus and everything going on, there are still organizations that are helping," Fuller said.
The next curbside community pickup will be held June 24 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Mission, 821 E. 21st Street.
