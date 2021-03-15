The Mission at Kern County brings vaccinations to its homeless population

Bearded and blue-jeaned, Bobby Higgins never expected to be homeless — and he never thought getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was a likely option for him, either.
On Monday morning, both were on his calendar.
The 59-year-old Bakersfield native has been living at The Mission at Kern County for a while now, and on Monday morning Higgins was happy to be rolling up his sleeve to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the homeless shelter on E. 21st Street.
“I’m just having a bad year,” he said, smiling. “But it’s going to get better.”
The state of California announced last week that homeless residents are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. And bright and early Monday, The Mission began administering about 100 vaccinations.
“For us, it’s been a long time coming,” said The Mission’s Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos. “I’m thrilled, I’m excited, I’m joyful that we are protecting some of the most vulnerable in our community.”
It doesn’t only help the individuals who get vaccinated, Baldovinos said. It brings a higher level of protection to the homeless population, and as these efforts continue, a greater level of immunity to the community at large.
And he intends for this to be the first of many vaccination efforts at The Mission.
“To be able to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is ideal for us,” Baldovinos said.
Because it’s a single-shot vaccine, it doesn’t come with the “logistical challenges” the two-injection shots present, Baldovinos said.
Contacting a homeless patient by telephone may not be as easy as it is to reach a person with a steady address. And transportation can be an issue for those struggling with homelessness. As a result, eliminating the need to schedule a second vaccination is a great relief logistically.
Mike Severa, 56, is in the 18-month men’s discipleship program at The Mission. He spent 25 years working in management and sales, but almost lost everything when he lost himself in alcohol.
“Two DUI’s. I almost lost my marriage.
“I came here to get myself back on track with God,” he said.
Severa said beginning COVID vaccinations at the shelter is the right move. He works the front gate as part of his program.
“I constantly see men come and go,” he said. “It’s a huge revolving door hundreds of guys come through every day.
“This is a great opportunity for people who would otherwise not have access to this vaccine,” he said.
For Higgins, a motorcycle crash and the breakup of his marriage after 36 years combined to put him on the road to this place he’s never been before.
“This is the first time I’ve been without a home,” he said.
Several said a big part of what is happening to homeless people stems from a loss of hope. But getting a place to sleep, a hot meal, someone who cares about what happens to you helps.
And now vaccinations for a population that often feels abandoned.
“This just brings more hope,” Severa said. “Without hope, it’s rough. That’s exactly what this place does. It brings hope into people’s lives.”