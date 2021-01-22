Days like Friday morning hit very close to home for Chris Morrow.
Ten years ago, Morrow was in the grasp of a crippling methamphetamine addiction that had left him "homeless, eating out of dumpsters" and in frequent trouble with the law.
Staring down the possibility of jail time, Morrow says he was able to turn his life around after checking into The Mission at Kern County in the early stages of 2011. Having recently had a spiritual reawakening, Morrow credits The Mission for helping him kick his drug addiction.
Shortly after, he began working at the shelter, where he's been working for almost nine years and currently serves as a case manager.
"I came through these gates ... on Jan. 11, 2011," Morrow said. "The Mission welcomed me in. It was here I received my calling ... to reach those who were like me, who made bad decisions."
Morrow and the rest of The Mission staff were in a celebratory mood Friday, as the completion of an ambitious project will provide additional opportunities to aid Bakersfield's growing homeless population.
Having recently finished a construction project that added onto its facility, the organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the addition of 40 new beds.
"That's 40 less people that are going to be on the streets of Bakersfield," Mission Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos said. "These are 40 people that we're going to be able to help break the cycle of addiction and homelessness."
The project was approved in 2018. Facility upgrades began last summer and were completed earlier this month.
"Today is so much more than celebrating beds," Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. "Today is a celebration of the restoration of hope. It's a celebration of the transformation of lives. When you look at (Chris Morrow's) story, that's why we're here celebrating. And these 40 beds will give us the opportunity to have many more Chris' come through here and have their lives changed and transformed."
Baldovinos, who was presented with a certificate of appreciation from Goh on Friday, says The Mission at Kern County has other projects in the works that he hopes will help them further tackle a homelessness issue that has gotten increasingly worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After roughly a year-and-a-half of planning, Baldovinos says The Mission is planning to open a 32-capacity women and children's shelter in Oildale next summer.
“These are human beings … like all of us," he said. "Everybody has different needs, different issues, (a) different set of circumstances why they came to become homeless. That’s what we as a community have to begin to address one by one, not just lump them all in the same bucket.”
Now a decade clear of his lowest moments, Morrow hopes current patients will see him as definitive proof that they can make it out on the other side. He says that an increase of resources will be a huge asset to The Mission and the Bakersfield community at large.
“I believe, that because of these beds, that there will be many more that will come through here and have a similar, if not greater testimony than mine,” he said.