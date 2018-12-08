A dinner out, a trip to the movie theater: Those are pleasant but unremarkable diversions couples tend to take for granted. For Roger Logan and his wife, Kitty, they’re the answer to prayers.
Two years after traveling to Bakersfield from their home in Mississippi for a surgery no one else would perform — separating Roger from the 140-pound tumor growing in his abdominal cavity — life has changed. They can go to stores, church, restaurants, theaters — together. That rarely happened when the "thing" came along for the ride.
“We’re very grateful and feel so blessed that we have the ability back to do things together,” Kitty Logan said. “He was so completely limited before. Now, we’re making up for lost time.”
But there's still work to be done.
Nearly two years after his first life-changing surgery, the Logans are back in Bakersfield for a follow-up procedure. On Tuesday, Roger's doctor will try to undo some of the damage the tumor caused to his urinary system.
Roger has had several urinary tract infections since his surgery, a problem caused by his ever-present catheter.
“It’s important that I get this surgery done as soon as possible and get the catheter out,” he said. “They need to correct the damage to my urinary system. After that, I should be able to urinate normally.”
It’s been a long journey — both literally and figuratively — for the Logans, who came 2,000 miles across the country to have the surgery. They arrived in Bakersfield on Friday.
With Roger strapped into a recliner bolted to the floor of their van because he couldn't fit into a regular seat, they took the same trek in early 2017 for Roger’s original surgery at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
The benign tumor began growing 14 months ago. Doctors say it started with an ingrown hair that became infected, grew with alarming speed and developed its own blood supply, the Logans said.
Roger tried to find doctors nearer his home who would be willing to perform the surgery but they all said it was too risky: His odds of survival, Roger said he was told, were 50-50. Then he found Dr. Vipul Dev, in Bakersfield of all places, who not only was willing, but had performed similar surgeries before.
Roger's life changed. He can now spend more time with his wife, get around more easily and even drives short distances. But challenges remain.
In addition to the urinary tract infections, Roger said, he is still limited when it comes to physical activity. He was able to lose 100 pounds in the last year or so, he said, by exercising and eating better, but he hasn’t been able to do as much as he would like.
“I can only do half things I used to do, but it’s still a whole new life,” he said.
Part of the problem is that he needs knee replacements. Years of carrying around 500 pounds — tumor included — took a toll.
After he heals from his upcoming surgery, Roger said, he plans to get knee replacements within the next year or two back in Gulfport, Miss.
These procedures aren’t cheap. The couple got financial help from family and friends when Roger was going in for his first surgery, Kitty said, but they're tapping equity from their home to fund this trip.
“It is expensive, but you do what you have to do,” Kitty Logan said.
The last few years have been difficult for her, Kitty said, but she’s happy to help her husband get through this ordeal.
“Sometimes you get tired physically doing all of this, but it’s just part of what I do because I love him,” she said. “We love each other and when you have that kind of relationship, it’s not so much of a burden. If the shoe were on the other foot, he would take care of me the same way.”
Now that the hardest part of the journey is over, Kitty said, they are enjoying their new lease on life and are prepared to tackle whatever comes next.
“Even though (Roger) has a ways to go before becoming completely independent, at least we have back an ability to do things together,” she said. “We’ve always had a wonderful relationship, but now we get to share our lives more and enjoy our time together.”
