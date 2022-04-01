The life, legacy of Jack Hernandez celebrated by friends, colleagues, admirers at BC

He was wickedly talented and comically frugal. He held to the ancient Greek dictum that the unexamined life is not worth living. He wrote poetry, sipped good scotch, made good friends, practiced compassion and believed that education and learning are central to life.
Hundreds gathered Friday afternoon at Bakersfield College's new Campus Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Jack Hernandez, the longtime BC professor, administrator, poet and sage who was the founding director of the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities.
Hernandez died Nov. 17 at the age of 84, but COVID-19 restrictions postponed the campus event — a truly joyous celebration that seemed worth the wait.
Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg spoke about Hernandez's multiple facets, "his intellect, his creativity, his humanity." She remembered "Jack, the academic; Jack, the administrator; Jack, the sage," her favorite facet being the latter.
Sally Hill, a former student at BC who later became a professor of psychology at the college, said Hernandez was a man of routines. He was a regular fixture at Dagny’s, a downtown coffeehouse where he would sit at his regular table by a window composing poetry, writing Community Voices submissions for The Californian or composing essays.
On the subject of Hernandez's frugality, Hill was sweet, but merciless.
"He loved to go places," she said, "but when you went out to dinner with Jack, you knew it was going to be Dutch treat — unless he had a coupon."
No matter how busy Hernandez was with his career, personal obligations or simply life in general, he always made time for writing. Three speakers at Friday's event read some of the writer's favorite selections, including the poem, "Otherwise," by Jane Kenyon, and selections from Ecclesiastes and Song of Songs.
But when longtime friend and colleague Tim Vivian recited Hernandez's own poem, "Jastro Park," the words seemed to slow time as the poet focused on the miraculous found in the mundane, in this case the aftermath of a friendly tennis match interrupted in time by the topic of the recent death of "Muriel."
"And the world stops again / the joggers, the late-afternoon / yellow valley sun, all / are frozen on a photograph / of us centered in light / and park shadows a group / that has played together / for years, suddenly aware / of life’s rush to the edge / and our need to hold / moments motionless like / a tennis ball stopped in flight."
In a video presentation, BC Chancellor Sonya Christian and others announced that Hernandez's legacy will live on in the community college district with the Jack Hernandez Phronesis Award and the naming of the Jack Hernandez Lecture Series.
Surely Hernandez would approve.