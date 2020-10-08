The League of Dreams has partnered with Tlo Wines and Brooklyn’s BBQ for a Tacos & Tempranillo fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
According to a news release from League of Dreams, tickets are $65 and include a bottle of the Tlo Wines 2017 Tempranillo and eight pulled pork street tacos.
Ticket holders will pick up their food and wine at Tlo Wines, 1212 18th Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that evening. There will also be a live Zoom with Avery Zaninovich of Tlo Wines to talk about the pairing and wine.
According to the news release, League of Dreams looks to provide every child with a chance to play by providing sports training, team camaraderie and competitive sporting opportunities to athletes ages 5-22 with physical or developmental disabilities.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ourleagueofdreams.com.
For more information visit the website or call 616-9122.