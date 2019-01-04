Night time closures on Truxtun Avenue will happen Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks in the area of the Westside Parkway on-and off-ramps, according to a press release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Closures are expected to take place between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Signs will be placed to direct traffic around the road closure via California Avenue. Motorists can also use Rosedale Highway, the TRIP release said.
The eastbound off-ramp from the Westside Parkway will also be closed.
The night time closures will be used to help the contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project place falsework for a second bridge at Truxtun Avenue, according to the release.
The new bridge will carry exiting westbound traffic from the future Centennial Corridor freeway to Mohawk Street, according to the release.
