The last responders: These people help families who've lost loved ones to COVID

Nearly every weekday Kern County public health officials have announced the steady and unyielding death toll for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Those who work with the grieving describe the deep and complicated pain behind those numbers.
"That's a person," said Ryan D'Amato, bereavement coordinator at Hoffman Hospice. "That's someone's loved one. That's someone's mom, dad, friend, grandma or grandpa or someone who made a difference. There's a legacy behind that."
Hoffman Hospice runs public grief support groups, and the nonprofit plans to add more groups to support an increase in demand, according to Valerie Monsibais, family support manager.
There's an acute need in the community to address the grief, because there has been more death across the board. COVID is part of that, but not all of it.
That is born out by those grim numbers. The death rate in Kern County rose dramatically over the course of the pandemic: it jumped 20.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to mortality statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Half of that was directly due to COVID deaths. Provisional CDC data indicates that Kern County's death rate for 2021 is on track to be even higher.
Rick Woody, owner and president of Peters Funeral Home, said local mortuaries have been working at capacity throughout the pandemic. Woody said there have been a lot of 12- to 14-hour days, and they've brought on new hires to meet the demand. He calls himself a "last responder" in this pandemic.
"Personally speaking as a funeral director, it's been a very difficult couple years," he said. "There’s still a lot of pain and hurt in the community."
Complicated grief
COVID has brought new complications to the grieving process.
The experience of losing someone from COVID often plays out like this: They go into a hospital and then there's a phone call that the loved one died. There may be a final phone or video call, but there is no final moment at the bedside. This leaves the living with unresolved issues.
"Families feel this sense of guilt because they weren't there," Monsibais said.
Those left behind don't just grieve. They question whether they did everything they could and they worry about what the final moments looked like for their loved ones.
Those who are experiencing grief, some of it still very fresh, are living in a world that is ready to move on from COVID.
"The patience of people is ending and folks are ready to get back to normal, but there’s a lot of hurt and a lot of pain at this time," Woody said.
Not everyone whose family member just died of COVID feels comfortable hosting a funeral where there's a fear that more people could get infected. Many delay the service.
"This is where we share memories, where we reflect," said D'Amato. "We give and we receive social support, we express our grief out loud."
There has also been an increase in children who have lost parents to COVID, so Hoffman Hospice has been offering more groups specifically aimed at children, Monsibais said.
In the hours or days immediately after someone has died from COVID, their loved ones have called the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force's hotline.
The hotline opened in late December 2020, when more people were dying than at any point before or since. Bianca Torres, who manages the hotline, said nothing could have prepared her for the calls she received.
"Everyone thought it was an older generation, but I was getting calls about all adult ages," she said. "It was scary, because there was so much unknown at that time."
Those who are grieving need help with everything from the grief itself to the financial stress of paying for a funeral. Often they need to vent to the operators first, because they're dealing with the fallout of a death under pandemic conditions.
Sometimes callers who had just lost a loved one needed information about how to make sure that it wouldn't continue to spread in their family. Hotline operators help give basic health and safety tips to callers.
Many needed counseling, and the hotline would offer counselors or referrals to more help.
"People don’t know how to process what happened," Torres said.
'Keep saying their name'
Those who have to deal with the grieving have remarkably similar advice: speak the names of the dead and don't be afraid to show your emotions as you grieve.
For those a little slow to share their feelings, Woody's advice is to "keep saying their name."
He said there's healing power in sharing what you miss about someone.
Torres has offered that same advice. That has led to a lot of heartfelt conversations, and once, she laughed, a caller offered up her grandmother's chicken recipe.
D'Amato said we live in a grief-avoidant culture. That means that people will feel like they need to put on a strong face for their family or not cry in front of the children.
Monsibais adds that this can backfire: children who feel like they can't cry might act out their grief in other ways. Teaching children that crying and experiencing their emotions is healthy.
Crying is important for adults, too.
"If you need to cry 1,000 tears, don't stop at 999," D'Amato said.
The pandemic has created a lot of isolation. He encourages people to reach out to one another and talk about what they're going through. That's the idea behind the grief counseling groups.
"We're not meant to grieve alone and be islands of grief," he said. "We need each other."