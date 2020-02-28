PORTERVILLE — “Negative contact.”
Those words over the Last Call — the Last Alarm — dispatch that could be heard throughout Porterville Church of the Nazarene let it be known Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Patrick Jones were no longer with us — but also have never left us.
That was the theme of Friday's service as the sentiment those who loved them will see them again was expressed throughout.
The Last Alarm was the most poignant moment in a memorial service on Friday. Firefighters and first responders came from all over the state to pay their respects to Figueroa and Jones, who both died battling the fire that virtually destroyed the Porterville Public Library on Feb. 18.
The dispatcher in the Last Call called out for “Ramon Figueroa and Patrick Jones” several times before uttering the words “negative contact.”
The dispatcher then stated “End of duty, February 18, 2020.” The dispatcher went on to acknowledge Figueroa and Jones for their bravery and years of service before stating “this is your last and final call. You are clear of your duties.”
It was then stated the Last Alarm would be sounded, representing the end of duties and return to quarters for Figueroa and Jones and they were going home. The Last Alarm then included the ringing of the bell three times each for Figueroa and Jones and then an additional three times.
All of the first responders then stood to salute Figueroa and Jones as taps played. The American flag was then prepared to be presented to the loved ones of Figueroa and Jones.
The California Firefighters Pipes and Drums then played “Amazing Grace” to close the emotional service.
Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere announced at the service two traditions in honor of Figueroa and Jones that will be held every year on Feb. 18 beginning next year. Figueroa loved fire axes, so Porterville firefighters will participate in a cleaning of all of its axes on Feb. 18 every year.
Jones loved to wear his cap backward — which was against policy — but on Feb. 18 every year beginning next year firefighters will be allowed to wear their cap backward in honor of Jones.
“Jonesie and Fig were our brothers and we will see them again,” LaPere said.
Speaking on behalf of the Jones family, Mike Waters, who was the principal at El Diamante High School in Visalia when Jones attended, said whenever he needed something, Jones would be there for him and would say “I got you.”
“I'm honored to call Patrick “Jonesie” Jones my friend,” Waters said. Waters also quoted the scripture that states there's no greater love than that of a man who lays down his life for a friend.
Mike Huddleston, a Jones family friend, also spoke on behalf of the Jones family and quoted Psalm 23:6, which states goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will be in the house of the Lord. Huddleston also quoted the Gospel of John, where it quotes Jesus as saying love others as I have loved you.
A video montage in Jones' tribute was then played as Luke Bryan's “Drink A Beer” played in the background. It includes the lyrics “Too soon, but the Good Lord Knows.”
That was a theme of remarks presented by Porterville City Fire Chaplain Steve Walker, who asked, “Why didn't God protect him?”
He went on to refer to scripture in which David asked why God had forgotten him, but also said I will put my hope in God. Walker also quoted Jeremiah when he said his grief is bitter beyond words yet I still have hope.
Walker also quoted the Apostle Paul, who said it's OK to grieve, but not to grieve as those who have no hope.
The song by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton “When I Get Where I'm Going” with the lyrics “don't cry for me down here” also played during Jones' video montage and was followed by Kenny Chesney's “Who You'd Be Today” with the lyrics “I know I'll see you again someday.”
Rosanna Natividad and Zack Figueroa spoke on behalf of Figueroa's family. They spoke about how Sept. 11, 2001 motivated Figueroa to become a first responder. His devotion to his children, daughter Amelia Clementine and son Phoenix. His love of the outdoors. And how important his loyalty between himself and his friends was.
The video montage in tribute to Figueroa then was shown with Mercy Me's “I Can Only Imagine” being played in the background.
That was followed by Lauren Daigle's “Rescue You” and then Donna Taggart's “Jealous of the Angels.” Also played during the video was Paul Cummings' “Firefighters Song.”
A stirring rendition of “Hallelujah” selected by the Figueroa family was also played during the service.
As he did at last week's Community Remembrance at Centennial Park, Walker spoke about the qualities it took to be a firefighter:
Dedication, determination, honor, commitment, bravery, sacrifice, desire, strength of not just body but heart and mind, character and choosing to have all those qualities. He also said a Firefighter can “never give up.”
He also told those in attendance he wanted them to drink, steal, swear and lie and then explained what he meant. He wanted them to drink in the presence of God, to steal away time for God, to swear today to spend the day with God and to lie in the arms of Jesus.
Among those at the service were two dogs and officers from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Crew. It was a dog from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Unit that helped find Jones when the search was held for him after the fire.
