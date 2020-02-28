BFD to host fundraiser for fallen Porterville firefighters

The Bakersfield Fire Department will hold a fundraiser Tuesday in honor of Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Patrick Jones, according to a news release from BFD.

The fundraiser will take place at Bakersfield Fire Station 1. It will feature a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. followed by a taco lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates for the fundraiser will be $5, according to the news release.

Meals will be served through a downtown drive-through at Station 1 headquarters. Those interested should enter the station off of 22nd Street.