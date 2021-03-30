The Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck announced as BC speaker

Barry Scheck, the co-founder of The Innocence Project, has been announced as the final speaker in The Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series on April 15.
Scheck, an attorney and DNA expert, is known for using scientific evidence to prove the innocence of those who have been convicted in the criminal justice system. The Innocence Project began in 1992, and since then, Scheck and the organization have used DNA evidence to exonerate almost 300 wrongfully imprisoned people, many of whom were on death row or had been incarcerated for decades. Scheck's work has helped to spur a movement to reexamine the fairness of the justice system.
Scheck will speak on Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom and live streaming on the Bakersfield Student Government Association Facebook page. Register to receive your Zoom link for the 10 a.m. program at https://bit.ly/3wghFrt and the 6 p.m. program at https://bit.ly/3m937pc. For more information on Scheck and the event, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentevents/dss.