The city of Bakersfield will kick off the 2018 Holiday Grease Collection on Nov. 26.
Bakersfield residents are invited to participate by disposing of used cooking oil and grease in a safe and environmentally friendly way at no cost.
Residents are asked to collect their used grease and cooking oil in sealed containers. The oil can be dropped off at the city of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 at 6901 McCutchen Road or at North of the River Sanitation District Main Office at 204 Universe Ave.
Drop off location times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The collection ends Jan. 11.
For more information, contact the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.
