Expect sweat stains at the barbecue this holiday weekend, as an oppressive heat wave that began Wednesday is expected to continue in the Central Valley through early next week.
Much of the state — along with much of the southwestern U.S. region — is forecast for a consecutive-day streak of triple-digit heat. That’s because a high-pressure heat dome has shuffled south from the northeastern Pacific, warming Central and Southern California.
Daytime temperatures across Kern are predicted to reach the low 100s starting today and peak by Saturday. Residents in Kern’s desert communities, like California City and Ridgecrest, should expect 108 to 110 degrees by Saturday, while temps in the Kern River Valley and metro Bakersfield could climb to 105 and 110, respectively.
“Dangerous heat will impact most of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range this Saturday, with high temperatures of 107-110 degrees possible,” read a tweet posted by the National Weather Service in Hanford. “Much of the population is at major risk for heat-related illnesses. Please take precautions to stay safe in the heat this weekend.”
Officials are hopeful that Frazier Park won’t surpass 93, while communities in Tehachapi and around the Grapevine should skate between the upper 90s and low 100s.
Temperatures of this scale will stick around through Monday, according to Carlos Molina, a meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford. He added the heat is expected to taper down a couple of degrees on Tuesday.
“The trend is we’re going to get real hot by Saturday and Sunday,” Molina said. “By Monday, and each day throughout the week, it’s going to be a little bit cooler.”
Molina said a staggered mix of thunder and rain expected in Tehachapi this weekend leaves the chance of wildfire unlikely. Instead he looks north, toward the Kern River, which is likely to experience heavier flows as frozen water from the Sierra Nevada melts and heads downhill.
“We’re still looking at some moisture that’s going to keep everything suppressed from any forest fires from occurring across Central California,” Molina said. “The biggest concern is on the Kern River, not in terms of flooding but that water is running fast because of increased snowmelt (flowing) faster by the time you get to Sunday and Monday.”
Each summer, California releases large amounts of water from its many dams, including in Isabella Lake, into the rivers below. Anyone determined to use the Kern River this weekend is advised to exercise caution.
“Many families will be enjoying the outdoors this holiday weekend and we urge them to do so safely,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health Services.
Even with special consideration for what will serve many as Independence Day weekend — July 4 is deserted on Tuesday this year — officials are advising everyone to reduce time spent outdoors as much as possible.
Dr. Hemmal Kothary, with Dignity Health Medical Group in Bakersfield, said people most vulnerable to extreme heat — children, the elderly, those pregnant or with chronic health conditions — should drink plenty of water; avoid too much outdoor exercise; wear a hat and apply sunscreen; avoid drinks that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar; and seek immediate medical care if they experience a rapid, strong pulse, delirium or body temperature above 102 degrees.
"Have a plan in place to prepare for or adjust your outdoor activities in high heat," Kothary said. "Some common symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion include low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps. If you or someone around you is showing signs of heat exhaustion, call a medical professional immediately. Be sure to stay safe, adequately hydrated and cool as temperatures rise this weekend."
Also at risk: outdoor laborers, such as farmworkers and those working in local oil fields.
A 2019 report found that farmworkers regularly experience dual threats during the summer months, as extreme heat compounded by harmful pesticides causes workers to die at 20 times the rate of all other occupations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health reminded employers to give outdoor workers adequate breaks and access to specific amenities as temperatures reach 80 and 95 degrees.
“Employers in California must take steps to protect outdoor workers from heat illness by providing water, rest, shade and training,” the news release read. “When working in these hotter conditions for the first time this year, workers must be closely observed for any signs of heat illness.”
For a list of county cooling centers, visit www.kerncounty.com/government/aging-adult-services/services/cooling-centers.
For information about how to report violations of outdoor employee rights, visit www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/Complaint.htm.