"We are the music makers / And we are the dreamers of dreams"
These lines from 19th century poet Arthur O'Shaughnessy capture an image of the eternal dreamer that sometimes lives in the hearts of those who create the sounds we call music.
But Mary Moore, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's principal clarinetist, may be a bit too busy to do a whole lot of dreaming.
Now celebrating her diamond anniversary, her 60th season with the local orchestra, the extraordinary musician is also the orchestra's operations manager, stage manager and librarian, which makes her the BSO's keeper of music, the coordinator of some 563 pieces of composed music, meticulously organized and made up of thousands of parts for violinists, trombonists, flutists, percussionists — all the instruments that make up a symphony orchestra.
"These are the roles that have your back," said Stilian Kirov, the orchestra's music director and conductor for the past five seasons.
What Kirov means is that each time he steps up to the podium, baton in hand, he can be confident that Moore has gathered the requisite number of musicians in exactly the format called for by the selection of music in any given concert.
He knows that Moore has provided the detailed parts to each individual musician. And furthermore, he knows that the $50,000 worth of sheet music owned by the BSO will be catalogued and cared for — a treasury of notes and staves that goes back decades through the 86-year history of the orchestra.
"The number of musicians in the orchestra probably averages between 60 and 70," Moore said. But in May, they're performing John Williams' "Planets," which needs 90 musicians.
The jobs Moore is responsible for require constant communication between the 82-year-old multi-tasking clarinetist and the permanent local musicians who regularly help fill the ranks of the orchestra — as well as the smaller percentage of out-of-town musicians Moore must call upon to complete the roster for each concert throughout the season.
"Sometimes it feels like I'm on 24 hours a day," Moore said.
And yet, after 60 seasons with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, Moore still loves her work, especially playing the clarinet, her instrument of choice since the age of 10.
"Mary is incredible," said the BSO's Executive Director Holly Arnold. "She never ceases to amaze us."
One day, Moore's managing the stage set-up for an upcoming BSO performance, the next, she's performing in evening wear as part of that concert, and the next she's showing up at work in tennis wear, on her way to a doubles match at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.
"That's Tennis Mary," Arnold said of the third Mary.
But there's more: Music is central in her life, and she has taught clarinet to countless music students over multiple generations.
"Karen Goh is one of my former students," Moore said of Bakersfield's mayor. "She was a good player, too."
In a place of honor on the wall of Moore's office hangs a black-and-white photograph of Col. Wesley Moore, Mary Moore's late husband. Col. Moore, who died in 2004, was the director of bands at Bakersfield High School from 1946 to 1979. He was also a member of the orchestra, and the orchestra's operations manager, librarian and stage manager, all jobs his wife took over following his death.
As a couple, the Moores may be unmatched in the number of children and adults in Kern County who have been enriched by their music, their mentorship, their leadership and their passion for the art.
It's a legacy that Mary Moore continues to build yearly.
On Monday, Moore brought both her clarinet and her longtime pet dog and companion, Autumn, to meet with a reporter.
As the veteran woodwind instrumentalist began to play, Autumn cried and yelped, sometimes standing on her hind legs as if dancing to the pure, wood-toned clarity of the clarinet.
"When I practice, oh, she sings," Moore said of her dog. And not in key.
Of all the wind instruments, the clarinet has the widest range between the lowest and highest notes.
Kind of like the musician herself, whose range is extraordinary.
But when will she get a chance to take it easy?
The "retirement" question has been asked so many times it has almost become a cliche.
Nonetheless, Moore's approach remains consistent.
"As long as I can play to my satisfaction — and Stilian's — I'd like to keep playing."
