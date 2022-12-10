 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The Grinch can't steal Christmas at Oildale's annual parade

Hundreds looked on as the bands and festive talent of Oildale marched down North Chester Avenue on Saturday for the 49th annual North of the River Christmas Parade.

The mile-long march wound through the heart of Oildale, from southbound North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.

Coronavirus Cases