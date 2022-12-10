The Grinch can't steal Christmas at Oildale's annual parade

Hundreds looked on as the bands and festive talent of Oildale marched down North Chester Avenue on Saturday for the 49th annual North of the River Christmas Parade.
The mile-long march wound through the heart of Oildale, from southbound North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.
The theme this year: The Grinch.
"It was a popular choice and I think the community approves," said Jasmin LoBasso, superintendent of recreation and community services for the North of the River Recreation and Park District, which organizes the parade.
Forty-eight entrants were featured this year, including nine bands, scores of Grinches, not enough horse-poop scoopers and a company of legionnaires.
In line with the theme, many marchers had their hair done up in straight bubble ponytails and tied with bows and pipe cleaners — hallmarks of contemporary Whoville fashion.
“There’s a higher concentration of entrants from the area,” LoBasso explained. “There’s a lot of pride in families that have attended this for generations.”
Staying in tight formation, medieval reenactment group Horseman of Judgment Keep marched the parade for their first time.
“We’re out here trying to show Christmas spirit,” said James Acton, who called out formations and kept cadence for the group. “This seemed like a great way to get out, say hello to everybody and maybe show some people what we do.”
The event is a time-honored tradition of the Oildale community. Its roots are celebration in the face of struggle, something that began with its inception. It has never featured any motorized vehicles or floats. Every sleigh is pulled, every float rolled. Bikes and horses are staples of the event as well.
“Because of the fuel crisis back in the ’70s, there has been an effort to retain a nonmotorized element for the entity of (the parade’s) history,” LoBasso said.
It is also the same route every year.
“We come out every year for the parade and try to get the same spot,” said Anita Perez, an Oildale resident. “But not this year.”
Carl Sparks, a retired Kern County sheriff of 12 years, got up at 8:30 Saturday morning to attend. It’s his first Oildale parade, at the invitation of the Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.
“I’ve been retired 20 years, but I still like doing this every once in a while,” Sparks said. “I got Parkinson's so I have to be careful what I do but I’m glad I'm here. I’m going to enjoy the day and appreciate all these people.”
Several event organizers zipped around on scooters.
LoBasso said a big difference between this parade and the Bakersfield Christmas Parade is this one allows for more interaction.
“I think that this, because it is a walking parade and doesn't involve big-rig floats, it allows for interaction between fans and bands, a passing of energy between,” LoBasso said.
A cast of judges — NOR staff and local figures — were stationed near the end of the route. As groups strolled by, they quipped and riffed with the marchers and onlookers alike. And while a winner was not necessarily determined, it was clear the audience surrounding the judges' booth was partial to the cheer squads.
“It was great; we got to see our daughter in North High cheer,” said resident Mariah Guzman. “We got to see her at the end and they did great. Everyone put a lot of work into it.”
Many of the bands and cheer squads spent weeks to months practicing for the event.
In sequin red and white fur, Santa and Gertrude rode by hand-pulled sleigh at the tail-end of the parade. For 27 years he and the missus have donned the proverbial caps for both the Oildale and Bakersfield Christmas parades.
“It’s our love for the people and the kids that keeps bringing us back,” said Santa Claus, who goes by Richard Eskew. “It makes me and Mrs. Claus proud to be here.”
They wouldn’t tell on the record which one they liked more.
“I’m not saying anything on that,” Lori Eskew, or “Mrs. Claus,” said with a laugh.
Organizers also livestreamed the event on NOR’s Facebook and on their instagram page, @NORfun.