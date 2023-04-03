 Skip to main content
The future of ag: CSUB offers forecast

A contingent of Cal State Bakersfield professors, Central Valley growers, government leaders and scientists shared their forecast on agriculture amid the recent deluge of rain, supply chain disruptions and the urgency to adopt practices that will help California achieve its ambitious climate goals at a symposium Thursday in Fresno.

Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross told the 700 in-person and virtual attendees of the “What’s the Future of Agriculture” summit that California crops are the envy of the world and despite challenges, the pandemic and other disruptors, farmers and ranchers are innovators and can be part of the climate solution.

Jennifer Self is the senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB

