The French Fire grows as containment holds

The French Fire continues to ravage the Lake Isabella community — flames have burned 4,272 acres and containment is at 5 percent, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Flames scorched almost 1,000 acres since Thursday night; containment held steady since Thursday night as well. The Bureau of Land Management said 809 firefighters fight the blaze, and the cause is unknown.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Sawmill community and Wofford Heights from Rancheria Road east to Wofford Boulevard, between Highway 155 south to Old State Road. Additionally, the KFCD ordered the evacuation of Keysville south, from the intersection of Black Gulch Road and Forest Route 26S06, continuing east to Highway 155.
The areas south of Cedar Creek and North of Shirley Creek are under an evacuation order, according to the KFCD. More information can be found here.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area between north of Old State Road and south of Evans Road. Also included is the area surrounding Black Gulch.
An evacuation order lawfully closes the area to public access and informs individuals they must leave and seek shelter elsewhere. An evacuation warning recommends residents to leave the area.
The Bureau of Land Management also closed the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area because of wildfire’s proximity Thursday.
Firefighters hope to contain the fire by Sunday, Sept. 5. Containment proves difficult because the mountainside is steep and the gusty winds egg on the flames, said Stephanie Bishop, the public information officer for the California Interagency Management Team 12, which manages the fire.
Multiple factors pieced together make subduing the flames problematic, said Dan O’Connor, a fire behavior analyst with the California Interagency Management Team 12.
First, clumps of timber have created a dense canopy structure to the ground, named a ladder fuel. The fire climbs this structure, igniting the trees grouped together. Then, wind carries embers from this torching to another cluster of trees, which then catch on fire, O’Connor said.
These factors, coupled with extreme drought conditions, allow the flames to spread without any barriers, O’Connor added. Furthermore, the direction of the wind aligns with the slope's slant. The fire can quickly travel down the ridge and leave destruction in its wake, O’Connor said.
There are 14 wildfires consuming California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Many agencies are forced to share personnel and equipment, which hurts fire management efforts, Bishop added.
“There aren’t enough folks to go around,” O’Connor added, echoing Bishop’s claims.
Moisture in the air could help vanquish the blaze, O’Connor said. However, according to the U.S. drought monitor, the area faces an extreme drought, or the most severe categorization of a drought. O’Connor said the drought has also been “long term,” which limits the resources available to battle the wildfire.
O’Connor added the conditions of this current fire season usually happen once every 10 years. However, they are now becoming more common, he said.
The San Joaquin Valley Air District released an air quality alert for Kern County, prompted by the smoke from the northern California fires and the French Fire. Residents should reduce outdoor activity and stay hydrated to avoid contracting any illnesses brought on by wildfire smoke, the Kern County Department of Public Health said on Twitter.