The festival of lights — Community lights menorah for Hanukkah

The Chabad Jewish Community Center invited the community to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday night at The Marketplace.
The Festival of Lights "brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew our sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide us with warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of a community-wide celebration," an invitation from Chabad noted.
Following the menorah lighting, the program featured driedels and treats, live music and delicious Sufganiyot, or doughnuts.
"It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger, director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, said in a statement. "In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place."