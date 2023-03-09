'The energy was definitely there': Leaders in Life Youth Conference inspires students

Andrew “Dance Fever” Jones danced pop-lock and krump styles and sang like Whitney Houston as part of his inspirational and instructional message Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.
Jones, an East High and Cal State Bakersfield alumnus, used creativity to grab the attention of students selected to be at the student-run Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference. This was Jones’ first time speaking at the event in its 23rd year and he made quite the debut.
Jones described himself as a “certified crack baby” from the “hood.” He said he lived with an aunt who was a hoarder before being reunited with his mother, who was still on drugs.
Dance and fitness were Jones' escape as he battled anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, while also trying to avoid physical abuse.
He encouraged the students to use his 3D method: make a decision, then use discipline to reach your destiny. Jones has traveled to several countries as part of his Brutez dance and fitness brand.
“I wanted to be a speaker (at the conference) because I think it’s very critical to talk to the kids at this stage,” said Jones, who has appeared on the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.” “A lot of times once you get into drugs, when you fail later you won’t change. But this is the most critical time to reshape thought and cognition. That’s why I wanted to do it with this age group specifically.”
Jones’ message was just one of several delivered at workshops that included topics such as dealing with stress, time management and the dangers of driving under the influence. More than 600 students also listened to two motivational speakers, Juan Bendaña and Julia Garcia, as part of the eventful day.
“I learned a lot of things from (Jones),” said Anthony Beckman, an eighth-grader at Fairfax Junior High. “You gotta stay motivated. You always gotta keep your dreams alive. You always gotta keep going, no matter what. No matter what problems you go through you have to keep going.”
The first of three workshops that dealt with the dangers of driving under the influence featured a real courtroom proceeding with a man charged with DUI and that man entering his plea to Judge Brian McNamara.
In the past, the DUI workshop has included the sentencing of a person charged with DUI, said Kern County Superior Court Judge Michael Bush, who was the moderator of a panel that included California Highway Patrol Officer Tomas Martinez, Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal, Deputy Public Defender Travis Jossenberger and Amber Morales of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“We want the young folks to know how serious DUI is and the consequences,” Bush said. “When we’ve done the sentencing, it’s not TV. It’s real life, a person going out in handcuffs.”
Thursday was a return to more normalcy for the conference. The event was canceled in 2020 and went virtual in 2021 due to COVID. Last year, there was a session in the morning and another in the late afternoon to prevent large gatherings.
This year, there weren't any restrictions. It seemed similar to 2019.
“The energy was definitely there,” said Liberty High senior Aiden Young, who was chairman of the executive board of 50 students who planned and organized the conference. “Because we had a full day of events, people were excited to be back in full swing.”
Young was one of three students to be awarded $250 scholarships given by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. South High seniors Alberto Olvera and Karrigan Weldin were also awarded scholarships.