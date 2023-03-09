 Skip to main content
'The energy was definitely there': Leaders in Life Youth Conference inspires students

Andrew “Dance Fever” Jones danced pop-lock and krump styles and sang like Whitney Houston as part of his inspirational and instructional message Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

Jones, an East High and Cal State Bakersfield alumnus, used creativity to grab the attention of students selected to be at the student-run Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference. This was Jones’ first time speaking at the event in its 23rd year and he made quite the debut.

