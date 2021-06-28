The ElleVet Project hosting veterinary clinics for homeless individuals with pets next week

The ElleVet Project, a national nonprofit, will host three mobile veterinary clinics for homeless individuals with pets beginning Monday.
The visit is part of a West Coast tour that began in San Diego on June 16 before traveling to Los Angeles, Orange County and beyond.
The first clinic will take place Monday at Mercy House, located at 1900 E. Brundage Lane.
The second clinic will take place July 6, at The Mission at Kern County located at 816 E. 21st St.
The third clinic will take place July 7 at multiple locations frequented by the homeless.
All clinics will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.